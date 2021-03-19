A nice start to the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog possible. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for much of the area, with a few holding closer to 40°. The warm air continues for Saturday with many having highs in the 60s. A few 70s are possible in western South Dakota as well. It will be much cooler for Sheridan, as clouds and rain keep temperatures in the 40s.

A cold front that brings in those rain/snow showers for the Big Horns Saturday will slide to the east and bring rain and snow showers to western South Dakota Saturday night and into Sunday morning. While much of the precipitation should be out of the area by midday Sunday, a few rain/snow showers may linger, especially in and around the Black Hills. Snow accumulations for parts of Wyoming and the northern Black Hills could reach up to 2″. Many will get a dusting or less.

Temperatures will be back to near normal Sunday and for much of next week as highs vary between the upper 40s and low 50s. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday, with a few showers possible by Friday of next week.

Though we have a few systems expected to pass through with a little precipitation, no big storms are on the horizon for us in Wyoming or western South Dakota. Temperatures for the rest of March will likely be near normal with a couple of days potentially reaching well above normal. We will see the warmer air fill into the region in early April and maybe even into mid April. Below normal precipitation expected during this time as well - not good for the drought outlook, which improved from the snow last week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.