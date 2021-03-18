Advertisement

South Dakota joins 20 other states in suing Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

Keystone XL Pipeline
Keystone XL Pipeline(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys general from 21 states, including South Dakota, on Wednesday, sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.

Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it’s built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline that crosses western South Dakota began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

It would move up to 830,000 barrels, or 35 million gallons, of crude daily from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden canceled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Some moderate Democratic lawmakers also have urged Biden to reverse his decision, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Former local priest indicted on another federal charge
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud