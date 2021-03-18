Advertisement

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of victims of Atlanta shooting

(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags of state government buildings be flown at half-staff to mark a massacre in Georgia.

Biden issued a proclamation for U.S. flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Monday in remembrance of the victims of the Atlanta shooting.

Biden ordered the flags lowered “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” on Tuesday when police say a gunman fatally shot the victims at three Atlanta metropolitan spas.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was charged on Wednesday with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, where three women and one man were fatally shot at Young’s Asian Massage. Long is also charged with murder in Atlanta, where four women were killed at two separate spas.

