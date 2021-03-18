Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Sausage and Potato Skillet

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I had some sausage I needed to use up, so why not use it in an easy skillet dish that works for breakfast, lunch, dinner or most anytime. It’s so delicious, the whole family will enjoy it!

First, brown a pound of ground sausage, drain excess grease and set aside. In the remaining dripping, add a tablespoon of olive oil, and fry a half bag of cubed hash brown potatoes. You can cook your own, but using the store-bought is a major time saver!

After potatoes are browned, add a chopped red bell pepper and 2 minced cloves of garlic. Also add 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes and a teaspoon of salt. Return sausage to the skillet and cook until heated through.

Just before serving, squeeze the juice of one lemon on the mixture and top with chopped parsley or some parsley flakes.

