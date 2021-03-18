Advertisement

Aquaponics lessons help East Middle School students grow produce

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -East Middle School students are getting a hands-on opportunity to grow fruits and vegetables by using a unique process.

Instead of using dirt to help plants grow, Aquaponics filters water from a fish tank and uses the re-filtered fish waste to provide the nutrients to the plants which grow in rocks.

Western Dakota Tech designed and built the system for Jason Cerny’s classes at East.

The Aquaponics system helps build students’ knowledge in the STEM program.

With kale and strawberries currently growing, the project gives students first-hand experience in seeing what it takes for food to arrive at their plates.

“Every day they are coming up and looking at the system and reporting back to me, Mr. Cerny you should see the strawberry today. Just the excitement they have is something I will cherish forever,” Jason Cerny, English and Social Studies teacher at East

“It is really fun, and you feel a part of something, and seeing it there you feel proud,” Kaylie McColom

Mr. Cerny hoped to serve some of the produce they grew in the school lunchroom ... but due to COVID ... that is not an option currently available.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A tragedy for all involved:’ emotions flare in manslaughter case
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Missing card has Deadwood Mountain Grand paying fine, refunding patrons
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
Wyoming lawmakers push to protect Devils Tower name
316 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday
Raymond Andrzejewski pleads not guilty to arson
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to arson

Latest News

BHSU Athletics
Yellow Jacket beer tapped to bring in extra athletic scholarship money to BHSU
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Former local priest indicted on another federal charge
East River saw the impacts more as West River saw a more steady stream of money coming in.
South Dakota sees an 18% decrease in visitor spending
The elevators at Wind Cave National Park have been shut down for repairs and the pandemic for...
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down into the cavern
You might have been looking forward to a walk on this spring-like weekend, but some parks are...
No hiking, biking at Hanson-Larsen Park due to mud