1 dead following Spearfish crash

(AP)
By Jill Sears
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just outside the city limits of Spearfish.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Buick LaCrosse was crossing U.S. Highway 85 from St. Onge Road to East Colorado Boulevard. It collided with a 2006 Mercury Montego in the intersection heading northbound on U.S. Highway 85.

The driver of the Buick, a 68-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 78-year-old female driver of the Mercury was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The names of the two people involved are pending the notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

