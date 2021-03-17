Noem tabs two interim cabinet members to permanent posts

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that she would be making two interim cabinet appointments permanent.

Secretary Joel Jundt of the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Secretary Kevin Robling with Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) will both continue to serve in their roles as secretaries to their respective departments.

“Kevin has a great understanding of our natural resource and conservation priorities, " said Noem. “He has already done fantastic work to protect and promote South Dakota’s outdoor opportunities while balancing conservation efforts with landowners and outdoor enthusiasts. I’m pleased that he will continue to serve South Dakota as the permanent secretary of the department.”

“I am extremely honored to serve as department secretary under Governor Noem,” said Robling, “Together, team GFP will strive each and every day to enhance South Dakota’s quality of life through our great outdoors. Providing excellent customer service, creating partnerships with landowners, focusing on habitat development, expanding public access opportunities, and operating one of the best state parks systems in the country are all top priorities for me and my team. I am excited to continue my passion of sustaining South Dakota’s strong outdoor heritage for current and future generations, and I am very grateful for this incredible opportunity.”

In regards to Jundt’s appointment, Noem said “Joel has long been respected throughout the industry and has dedicated his life to promoting transportation access and opportunity in South Dakota. He has proven himself to be the leader who can spearhead the future of mobility here in South Dakota.”

“I look forward to working with Governor Noem and SDDOT employees as we strive to provide excellent services for all South Dakotans,” said Jundt. “Our DOT team is committed to build upon the great work of our past leaders and to move forward together to provide the safest, most effective, and best transportation system possible.”