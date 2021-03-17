Less Snow, More Sun for the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The tail end of our snowy low keeps moving (slowly) to the east. With the movement of one system taking the place of another, we will experience an increase in our northerly winds that will eventually make way for sunnier skies and drier weather.

Although most of our snow will move out of the area there is still an opportunity for a few snow showers to sneak in and drop less than an inch of snow for a few of our westernmost counties in the overnight hours. However that weak upslope flow could increase the snowfall totals for the

northern Black Hills who could add on another 1-3″ inches.

After this last round of precipitation, the snow chances decrease for several days and the sun will be our main features and a few passing clouds will also hang out as well. The rest of the week will contain a noticeable warm up with our highs leveling out about 7-10³ warmer than they were today.

This trend will continue for the rest of the workweek and then be around for at least the first day of the weekend. After that, the next system finds its way to the Black Hills possibly bringing us another chance for snow.

