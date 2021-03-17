Lead-Deadwood school nurse Laurie Rogers named Employee of Year

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) -In a school year like no other, school nurses have been busy.

But for Laurie Rogers, school nurse in the Lead-Deadwood School District, it’s her dedication to a student’s health she finds most rewarding.

“I really take pride in wanting to take care of everyone’s kids all day long,” said Rogers. “Or be that helpful person to each and every family every day. And throughout their entire years of growing up and watching their families grow as kids graduate and move through life’s stages and challenges.”

Rogers, an 18-year veteran of the school district, is the Nonteaching Employee of the Year. A distinction she says she shares with the entire school.

“I am very honored this year just because everyone across the board has gone above and beyond to make this a great place and safe place for our kids,” said Rogers. “I don’t think there is one member of the staff in the L-D School District that has not had to make a change or do something different to keep us all here this year.”

This year has come with its own challenges. Roger’s is the only nurse for 700 students and takes an individual approach when dealing with the pandemic.

“I try to keep in mind that I need to be the best advocate for each kid and family in the end whatever is best for them. And of course, keeping in mind the safety of everyone else but trying to advocate for each person’s personal situation,” said Rogers.

Challenging as it may be, Rogers keeps her ultimate goal in mind.

Roger’s said, “I think that if you were going to be a school nurse, you would be proud and happy in the end because of the involvement that you get... the relationships. It’s all about the relationship with the kids and families.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.