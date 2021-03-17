Advertisement

Lead-Deadwood school nurse Laurie Rogers named Employee of Year

Black Hills Backstory: Laurie Rogers
In a school year like no other, school nurses have been busy. But for Laurie Rogers, school...
In a school year like no other, school nurses have been busy. But for Laurie Rogers, school nurse in the Lead-Deadwood School District, it’s her dedication to a student’s health she finds most rewarding.(Blake Joseph)
By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) -In a school year like no other, school nurses have been busy.

But for Laurie Rogers, school nurse in the Lead-Deadwood School District, it’s her dedication to a student’s health she finds most rewarding.

“I really take pride in wanting to take care of everyone’s kids all day long,” said Rogers. “Or be that helpful person to each and every family every day. And throughout their entire years of growing up and watching their families grow as kids graduate and move through life’s stages and challenges.”

Rogers, an 18-year veteran of the school district, is the Nonteaching Employee of the Year. A distinction she says she shares with the entire school.

“I am very honored this year just because everyone across the board has gone above and beyond to make this a great place and safe place for our kids,” said Rogers. “I don’t think there is one member of the staff in the L-D School District that has not had to make a change or do something different to keep us all here this year.”

This year has come with its own challenges. Roger’s is the only nurse for 700 students and takes an individual approach when dealing with the pandemic.

“I try to keep in mind that I need to be the best advocate for each kid and family in the end whatever is best for them. And of course, keeping in mind the safety of everyone else but trying to advocate for each person’s personal situation,” said Rogers.

Challenging as it may be, Rogers keeps her ultimate goal in mind.

Roger’s said, “I think that if you were going to be a school nurse, you would be proud and happy in the end because of the involvement that you get... the relationships. It’s all about the relationship with the kids and families.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City investigates wind tunnel of trash behind Rushmore Crossing
FILE
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicles strike pedestrians walking in middle of Mount Rushmore Road
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns
RCPD sees across-board-increases for significant crimes in 2020
Man arrested after stabbing someone in leg Friday

Latest News

Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
Noem tabs two interim cabinet members to permanent posts
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone Magazine covers Governor Noem, COVID Response
The event was cancelled last year because of COVID, and founder Darla Drew Lerdal said she...
Readiatrics kicks of 20th year of book donations for kids