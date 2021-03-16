Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

IRS “Get My Payment” online tool: Click here.

Turbotax Stimulus Check Calculator: Click here.

