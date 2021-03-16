Advertisement

South Dakota nears 200K vaccinated residents

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 142 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state nears 200,000 people vaccinated.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,791, of those cases 110,735 are recovered. There was an uptick in active cases from Monday. The state reported 2,144 active cases in the state on Tuesday.

Pennington County reported seven new cases. In Meade County, there are four new cases and one new case each in Lawrence, Oglala Lakota and Dewey counties.

Current hospitalizations have risen by five to 69 on Tuesday. Overall 6,809 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized during the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 34% of the state’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Out of the 198,434 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 109,648 have received both shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines needed. 3,362 South Dakotans have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The state’s death toll remained at 1,912.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicles strike pedestrians walking in middle of Mount Rushmore Road
No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns
RCPD sees across-board-increases for significant crimes in 2020
Man arrested after stabbing someone in leg Friday
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
Officials drop community spread rating for Pennington County

Latest News

With many airlines being impacted by the pandemic airport executive director Patrick Dame says...
American Airlines to add nonstop flight to Phoenix from Rapid City Regional Airport
Board of Regents schools eye more normal fall semester
South Dakota Senators give insight into the upcoming legislative session
Wrapping up the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session
Black Hills Bagels creates the perfect festive drink
How to make the perfect St. Paddy’s Frappuccino