South Dakota nears 200K vaccinated residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 142 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state nears 200,000 people vaccinated.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,791, of those cases 110,735 are recovered. There was an uptick in active cases from Monday. The state reported 2,144 active cases in the state on Tuesday.

Pennington County reported seven new cases. In Meade County, there are four new cases and one new case each in Lawrence, Oglala Lakota and Dewey counties.

Current hospitalizations have risen by five to 69 on Tuesday. Overall 6,809 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized during the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 34% of the state’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Out of the 198,434 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 109,648 have received both shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines needed. 3,362 South Dakotans have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The state’s death toll remained at 1,912.

