Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.(Source: Idaho State Police)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

