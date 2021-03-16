Advertisement

Readiatrics kicks of 20th year of book donations for kids

Readiatrics book drive
Readiatrics book drive(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The event was cancelled last year because of COVID, and founder Darla Drew Lerdal said she wasn’t sure if she would do it this year ... but many of the organizations that help children were out of books.

Readatics is asking for new or gently used books that will be donated to families in Western South Dakota and they usually see three to five thousand books donated a year.

“Reading is key to any of your success, especially with technology now you have to be able to read. It is important for kids to further career, their lives that reading is essential,” Darla Drew Lerdal, Founder of Readiatrics, says

Dropoff points for new and gently used children’s books are: RC Public Library, Dahl Arts Center, Books A Million, Rapid City Fire Station #1, 10 Main Street, and all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations. The drive runs from March 16 through May 18

