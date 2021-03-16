Rapid City seeks volunteers for community cleanup day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)- The City is seeking volunteer groups and individuals to help clean up public spaces again this year as part of the annual Community Cleanup Day scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

Community Clean-Up Day is the highlight of the City-Wide Clean-Up Week activities, which were suspended last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marks the 50th year of the week-long community clean-up event. Its dual purpose is to encourage residents to bring items to the City Landfill free of charge and to promote cleanup of the community.

Community Clean-Up Day features hundreds of volunteer groups and individuals, armed with plastic bags, combing through City parks, ditches, drainage areas, fence lines and neighborhoods picking up trash.

The City will provide trash bags, and interested groups are encouraged to email Ria.Harper@rcgov.org to determine available spaces.

“Last year’s community cleanup week was suspended due to COVID-19 and it was a great disappointment for the residents and volunteers, for our Landfill staff and the community in general,” said City Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Jancie Knight. “We are very excited to reinstate the event and we’re starting early to recruit volunteers to help clean up the city.”

“In many areas, there are two years of trash that has built up. Clean Up Week is an opportunity for citizens to clean up their community and for homeowners to spruce up around their yards and homes,.”

The week-long Community Cleanup Week event is open to area residents only with free disposal of household trash and recyclables at the Landfill throughout Cleanup Week. Private pickups, cars and small trailers are allowed but no commercial vehicles. All loads must be secured. The Landfill will not accept Freon-based appliances and there will be a fee for disposal of tires. Items such as paints, garden chemicals, gasoline and other hazardous waste or liquids will not be accepted during Cleanup Week but will be accepted during Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day later this fall. Solid Waste officials are finalizing details and a date for that event, which was also suspended last year due to COVID-19.

Knight said this year’s Clean-Up Week activities will also include the popular Trash To Treasures Day with the public encouraged to bring and pick up slightly-used items such as bicycles and other items and equipment from the Landfill’s Material Recovery Facility from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Clean-Up Week and Trash to Treasures Day, contact the Rapid City Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

