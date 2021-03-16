Rapid City investigates wind tunnel of trash behind Rushmore Crossing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City is constantly littered with trash.

This is garbage that you can both hear and see on this piece of land along Eglin Street. Hundreds of plastic bags spread across the vacant property. The land is adjacent to several businesses and across the street from the Rushmore Crossing Mall.

So, who’s responsible for the garbage?

“This gets into our water system,” Laura Armstrong, Rapid City Council President said. “This gets into our water system. There are animals that actually ingest this. It’s not good if animals ingest it. It is getting into our food supply. This is our community.”

KOTA Territory News alerted Armstrong about the situation. She is the President of the Rapid City Council.

According to city law, if you own a piece of property you are required to keep it litter-free.

Armstrong says it’s not the first time this property has received a complaint.

“A formal complaint was issued back in November and that was cleaned up,” Armstrong said. “We do rely on citizens and the media to let us know when there is an issue because if we don’t know about it we can’t help.”

As you can hear this place is like a wind tunnel, we found lots of things blowing around not just plastic bags.”

Including car parts, gas containers and even blankets. Workers in the area say they have seen homeless people camp out on the lot.

So who determines if a property is violating the law?

For all of Rapid City, there are just three code enforcement officers who respond to complaints of these types.

Armstrong says that’s not enough. She is pushing for more.

Council Member Bill Evans says code enforcement officers will begin investigating an issue after a complaint is filed.

“There has to be a formal complaint. People will investigate it and see if they can be brought into compliance. If not then the city can’t start acting,” Evans said.

There are several for-sale signs on the lot. The real estate company listed is Remax Results. We have reached out and are awaiting a response.

City officials tell us they are now investigating this property.

Also, this is one of many places we are investigating in the area that has a great deal of trash.

Armstrong says the area surrounding Rushmore Crossing will be a big focus for the upcoming city-wide cleanup event. It is scheduled for April 24.

Hundreds of volunteers will head out to parks and neighborhoods in Rapid City picking up trash.

“We did not have one last year because of COVID,” Armstrong said. “There are two years of trash that has culminated in that specific area and even more recent to get to that area and clean it up.”

