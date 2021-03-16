Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicles strike pedestrians walking in middle of Mount Rushmore Road
No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns
RCPD sees across-board-increases for significant crimes in 2020
Man arrested after stabbing someone in leg Friday
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
Officials drop community spread rating for Pennington County

Latest News

Dr. John Kline spends about 15 minutes a day at the window of his wife's nursing home.
Alabama couple reunited 1 year after pandemic ended nursing home visits
Dr. John Kline, shown here in this March 20, 2020 photo, spent about 15 minutes a day at the...
Alabama man visits wife 1 year after nursing homes ended visitations
Dr. John Kline, shown here in this March 20, 2020 photo, spent about 15 minutes a day at the...
Montgomery man visits wife 1 year after nursing homes ended visitations
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
FILE - Actor Yaphet Kotto appears on his wedding day in Baltimore, Md., on July 12, 1998.
Yaphet Kotto of ‘Live and Let Die,’ ‘Alien,’ dies at 81