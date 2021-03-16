Lingering Snow for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow show is just about over and we will make way for sunny skies.

The upper low, will be slow to move fully out of the area so there could be a few weak disturbances spinning around for the next day. That low will still bring in a few chances for scattered or light snow showers through tonight and into Tuesday afternoon.

There could also be a chance or two for patchy fog to develop tonight in the plains of western South Dakota and along the eastern foothills. For the rest of the week, the trough will move to the east in as an upper ridge builds in from the west. From that the temperatures will respond by becoming warmer and overall conditions becoming much drier.

There is another disturbance that will come into the region later in the weekend that could give us a chance for rain, but still overall we will remaining mainly warmer.

