Journey Museum: Reflections on the Massacre of Wounded Knee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The play is written and presented by the Dakota Daughters, comprised of Geraldine Goes In Center, Joyce Jefferson and Lillian Witt, to commemorate the victims of the 130th anniversary of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek.

The play portrays the hopes, fears, beliefs and values of their Lakota, Afro-American and Euro-American foremothers in the 1860s-1890s. It culminates in their responses to the “battle” on Dec. 29, 1890, during which nearly 300 Lakota people were massacred by U.S. Army soldiers on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Although the characters are fictional, the presentation is based on historical characters and events.

A moderated discussion with viewers about the conflicting historical accounts of the events and the continuing impact of cultural differences will follow the film.

The goal of the program is to facilitate intercultural understanding and respect of conflicting interpretations of history, and to encourage racial healing. The film of the play is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, the mission of which is to celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state. Goes in Center, Jefferson and Witt are scholars for the Council, presenting individual and group programs throughout South Dakota.

The Journey Museum will present REFLECTIONS ON THE MASSACRE AT WOUNDED KNEE: Three Women, Three Cultures, Three Stories, a one-hour filmed play, to be delivered by Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.