Former IHS doctor stripped of federal pension and benefits

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Indian Health Service doctor has been stripped from his federal pension after being convicted of sexually assaulting his patients while working on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The doctor, Capt. (ret.) Stanley Patrick Weber, worked for IHS for three decades and was an officer for the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

In September 2018, Weber was convicted of sexually assaulting young boys under his care. That didn’t stop his government pension or benefits though. For the past year, a U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Board of Inquiry was formed to find grounds to strip Weber of his honorable-discharge status and federal pension in June 2019.

On Feb. 10, Weber was sentenced Monday to five-lifetime prison terms.

In July 2020, U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Greg Gianforte (R-M.T.) urged an expedient review of Weber’s heinous crimes and swift removal of all federal benefits. Weber’s pension was estimated to be worth more than $100,000 a year.

“It’s disturbing someone like Mr. Weber would continue to receive a federal pension after what he put so many innocent children through,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful HHS and IHS took my request seriously and revoked his pension. There’s not much solace to offer in a situation like this, but I hope everyone rests easier knowing this monster isn’t receiving a government check every month and is behind bars where he belongs. A little more justice was served today.”

