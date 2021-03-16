American Airlines to add nonstop flight to Phoenix from Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Regional Airport announced Tuesday that it’d soon offer daily, nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona again.

Starting June 3, a 76-seat CRJ-700 aircraft will make the flight from Rapid City to Phoenix once per day.

From Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), the flight to RAP will depart PHX at 9:10 a.m, arriving at RAP at 12:29 p.m.; with a return flight to PHX departing at 2:10 p.m. and arriving at 3:49 p.m.

“This is great news for Rapid City and the region.” Patrick Dame, Airport Executive Director said. “The return of the daily flight to Sky Harbor will boost the business and leisure travel markets as we continue to recover from the pandemic. We hope that the route is successful and will turn into a year-round opportunity for us.”

American Airlines introduced the seasonal flight to complement existing flights to Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York hubs.

“The great outdoors remain high on customers’ destination lists, and this route provides a convenient gateway to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “And whether they’re at the airport or in the air, American has taken every effort to ensure their well-being with our Clean Commitment and continued flexibility.”

Rapid City Regional Airport now offers 26 nonstop routes to 24 different destinations this summer. Some cities flown by more than one air carrier, according to Dame.

Rapid City Regional Airport now offers year-round nonstop service to the following seven destinations: Chadron, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Mesa, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.

Seasonal flights include Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Newark, Punta Gorda and San Francisco.

For the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, flights from Appleton, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Knoxville, Nashville, Peoria, Pittsburgh and Orlando (Sanford) will be offered.

For more information, visit www.rapairport.com.

