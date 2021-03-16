Advertisement

A Little More Snow, then Better Weather Later this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will continue to spin over the northern plains today. Some light snow will continue, especially in Wyoming today, with some of that light snow spreading back east into western South Dakota tonight. Amounts of 1″-3″ will be possible in the Sheridan area today, with an inch or so around the Hills tonight.

Finally, drier air starts to work in tomorrow afternoon, and the rest of the week will be warmer and drier with some 50s by Friday, and 60s on Saturday.

A weak trough will bring a couple of isolated showers Sunday into Monday.

