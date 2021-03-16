Advertisement

2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicles strike pedestrians walking in middle of Mount Rushmore Road
No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns
RCPD sees across-board-increases for significant crimes in 2020
Man arrested after stabbing someone in leg Friday
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
Officials drop community spread rating for Pennington County

Latest News

Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk
With many airlines being impacted by the pandemic airport executive director Patrick Dame says...
American Airlines to add nonstop flight to Phoenix from Rapid City Regional Airport
FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Veterans are suing an earplug manufacturer, saying for over a decade the military received...
Sounding off: Veterans say their standard-issue earplugs caused hearing loss