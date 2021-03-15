Advertisement

The Medicine Shoppe, one of three places Rapid Citians can get the COVID vaccine

For the last month, The Medicine Shoppe has been able to administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the community.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Almost 200,000 South Dakotans have received the COVID vaccine, and only three places in Rapid City can give them out.

Monument Health, Walmart on Lacrosse Street, and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy are Rapid City’s options for getting the COVID vaccine.

The Medicine Shoppe is part of the federal partnership between the CDC and Cardinal Health to distribute vaccines across the nation. For the last month, The Medicine Shoppe has been able to administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the community - following the same state guidelines as Monument Health - currently vaccinating people 60 and older and people with one medical condition.

The pharmacy’s owner said being able to give the shot is good for the community, no matter where they get it.

”I don’t know if there’s an advantage of one place over the other because I have worked doing some vaccines up at Monument as well,” said Curt Rising, the owner of The Medicine Shoppe. “And I just think the more options that are out there, the better off everybody is and the quicker we can get the vaccine out.”

Rising said they are set to receive another shipment of Moderna vaccines this week.

