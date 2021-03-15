Advertisement

Snow fun: Lions romp in fresh powder at Denver Zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The animals at the Denver Zoo love a good snow day as much as anyone.

After two feet of fresh powder blanketed the metro area, four of the zoo’s lions took advantage of it and went for a romp.

The 5-year-old brothers – Bahati, Kito, Jasiri and Usiku – can be seen playing in the deep snow in a video published to social media.

“Lions spend most of their day finding ways to keep cool, so our lions actually love the snow!” the zoo said on Twitter.

And if these regal cats do catch a chill, they have heated bedrooms waiting for when they’re back inside.

