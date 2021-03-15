Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A senior advisor to Governor Noem resigned after a year and a half on Friday.

Senior Advisor and Policy Director Maggie Seidel has been with Gov. Noem’s staff since she took office. Siedel says an “incredible” opportunity came along and that she accepted it. She did not specify where she is headed next.

“My young family is incredibly grateful for the opportunity that was afforded us by Governor Noem, and we will forever be indebted to her for it.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.