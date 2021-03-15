Advertisement

Senior advisor to Gov. Noem resigns

Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the administration(Governor Kristi Noem's office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A senior advisor to Governor Noem resigned after a year and a half on Friday.

Senior Advisor and Policy Director Maggie Seidel has been with Gov. Noem’s staff since she took office. Siedel says an “incredible” opportunity came along and that she accepted it. She did not specify where she is headed next.

“My young family is incredibly grateful for the opportunity that was afforded us by Governor Noem, and we will forever be indebted to her for it.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
Couple gets engaged in the midst of a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Striking gold: couple gets engaged in the midst of Deadwoods St. Patrick Day celebration
Crowd of people at the St. Patrick's Day celebration in Deadwood.
Local businesses thrive during St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Deadwood
Hair being trimmed by students at the college.
South Dakota Barber College celebrates one year with donation
More work needs to be done before the fountains can open.
In preparation for summer, Main Street Square updates fountains

Latest News

The fountains will go up soon.
Main Street Square updates
Tourism ranks in the top five for South Dakota's industries.
Tourism looking good for 2021
Some infrastructure needs upgrades.
Pennington County Jail to get renovations
No Travel advised overnight Sunday
No Travel advised overnight Sunday
Free haircuts to celebrate their one year anniversary.
South Dakota Barber College