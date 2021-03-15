Rapid City business holds prom dress drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prom season is upon us which means looking for the perfect outfit. One downtown store is looking to help kids in the community find their prom look in an Earth-conscious way.

Hippie Haven is using the month of March as their prom dress drive, asking the community to drop off dresses, shoes, and accessories for the youth in the community. In April, they will have a day for people to come pick out that perfect prom look.

”We figured since out of all the things that are going on, kids want to dress up for prom or just have a prom dress cause they can, we wanted to do that for people,” said Chesca Cedillo, Hippie Haven store manager, and event coordinator.

Recycling prom dresses is part of a bigger goal for Hippie Haven, working to reduce, reuse and recycle everything you can. And for the next few weeks, a pop-up shop at the store is working with the same idea.

”One of my favorite product lines is our upcycle; reduce, reuse and upcycle line,” said Mylene Berardino, owner, and creator for Lenne’s Custom Creations. “And that’s where we take items that would have been trash or possibly recycled and we take those materials, and we take them apart and put those items into various things.”

Cedillo said recycling is the last resort, people should try to find ways to upcycle or regift their items first.

