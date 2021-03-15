Advertisement

Poor Road Conditions this Morning; Still A Chance of Light Snow

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow fell yesterday and last night along and south of I-90, road conditions are very poor this morning. There’s tons of slush and icy snowpack. With plows out and a high sun angle this time of year, road conditions should improve - at least the main arteries - by this afternoon.

As one upper level low moves east and weakens, another will reform over the area today through tomorrow. This system will keep us cloudy and will generate more areas of light snow and flurries. Another 1″-2″ snow could fall through tomorrow in the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota.

A much drier and more pleasant weather pattern returns for the second half of the week with highs near 60 by Friday and Saturday.

The next chance of moisture - this time rain - arrives Sunday and Monday.

