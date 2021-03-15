Advertisement

Man arrested after stabbing someone in leg Friday

RCPD sees across-board-increases for significant crimes in 2020
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone in the leg last Friday, according to Rapid City Police Department.

Around 6:40 a.m., police arrived at a “makeshift” camp located between the Civic Center overflow parking lot and the bike path to respond to a reported stabbing, according to RCPD.

Police found a man with a gash to his leg at the camp. Witnesses the police spoke to were “highly intoxicated,” according to police. Still, they determined Christopher Firethunder, 44, stabbed the man.

The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police located Firethunder. Later, he was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault and an existing warrant before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

