In Western South Dakota, Agriculture communities rely on moisture

The agriculture community is in need of moisture.
The agriculture community is in need of moisture.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moisture, something Susan Sanders from the National Weather Service says is lacking in the Mount Rushmore State.

In 2020 alone Western South Dakota was between three and eight inches short of water, a moisture deficit that carried over into the new year.

“Especially on the plains and especially north of the Hills are quite a bit below normal, they were the worst areas from last year and they’re still far behind for this year,” says Sanders.

And many of the people in these areas impacted by the lack of moisture are ranchers and farmers like Andrew Snyder.

“A major part of snow is getting run off to fill dams and reservoirs, and that is in many pastures, that is the water source for livestock throughout the summer,” says Snyder.

The agriculture community also depends on the moisture in the ground to grow grass, which is then used for grazing ultimately keeping full-grown cattle and new calves fed.

And in the last year, Snyder says people have had to conserve grass and hay while also cutting the number of cattle.

“Things have been pretty bleak on the moisture side and this snow is definitely welcome and anybody in the ranching and farming community would say that this snow, it’s an uplifter it really is,” says Snyder.

Snyder hopes more moisture comes to the area but is happy with any rain or snow.

