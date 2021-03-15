How to make the perfect St. Paddy’s Frappuccino
Black Hills Bagels create the perfect green Frappuccino
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Bagels is introducing the perfect St.Patrick’s day drink for family and friends to make at home.
Ingredients you’ll need vanilla bean powder, green mint syrup, any type of milk, and whipped cream.
1 scoop of vanilla bean powder
1 to 2 cups of milk ( any milk type)
2 to 3 drops of green mint syrup
let it heap for a couple of minutes
Blend it for a minute
Top with whipped cream
https://www.blackhillsbagels.com/
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.