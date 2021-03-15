How to make the perfect St. Paddy’s Frappuccino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Bagels is introducing the perfect St.Patrick’s day drink for family and friends to make at home.

Ingredients you’ll need vanilla bean powder, green mint syrup, any type of milk, and whipped cream.

1 scoop of vanilla bean powder

1 to 2 cups of milk ( any milk type)

2 to 3 drops of green mint syrup

let it heap for a couple of minutes

Blend it for a minute

Top with whipped cream

https://www.blackhillsbagels.com/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.