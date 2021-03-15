Advertisement

How to make the perfect St. Paddy’s Frappuccino

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Bagels is introducing the perfect St.Patrick’s day drink for family and friends to make at home.

Ingredients you’ll need vanilla bean powder, green mint syrup, any type of milk, and whipped cream.

1 scoop of vanilla bean powder

1 to 2 cups of milk ( any milk type)

2 to 3 drops of green mint syrup

let it heap for a couple of minutes

Blend it for a minute

Top with whipped cream

https://www.blackhillsbagels.com/

