Active COVID-19 infections decrease while hospitalizations stay steady

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,649, 110,631 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases remained steady over the weekend. 2,106 cases are currently active in South Dakota.

Pennington County reported three new cases and Oglala Sioux County reported one new case on Monday.

Current hospitalizations have also remained steady at 64. Overall 6,796 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized during the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 34% of the state’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Out of the 197,399 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 109,399 have received both shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines needed. 3,345 South Dakotans have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The state reported five deaths over the weekend. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,912.

