1 dead, 2 injured after vehicles strike pedestrians walking in middle of Mount Rushmore Road

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians walking in the middle of Mount Rushmore Road on Monday.

Around 6:15 a.m., three pedestrians were crossing at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Patrick Street on March 15. According to Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department spokesperson, three were “just walking in the center of the roadway” and “were not in the crosswalk.”

A vehicle slowed for the pedestrians when a Ford F-150 headed southbound veered to the right to avoid the braking vehicle. When the F-150 swerved, it struck one of the people walking in the middle of Mount Rushmore Road, according to police.

After, a southbound SUV struck the other two pedestrians.

Rapid City Police said the pedestrian who was struck first refused medical transport. The two people struck by the SUV were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries; one of them died in the hospital, according to police.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until proper notification of next of kin can be made.

Medina said all information is preliminary, as the crash remains under active investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

