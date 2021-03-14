Advertisement

South Dakota Barber College celebrates one year with donation

Hair being trimmed by students at the college.
Hair being trimmed by students at the college.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Barber College opened just before the pandemic started and to celebrate their first year they will be giving $3,000 to Youth and Family Services when they reach their 3,000th haircut.

As of Friday, the college was getting close to their 2,800th haircut and director Donnie Joseph says he is excited to hit the goal.

“They do amazing work in the community,” says Joseph. “They support 14,000 children and families and so we just feel like donating that money will help them continue to do the good work that they’re doing in the community.”

Joseph says to just come on down to The South Dakota Barber College if you want a haircut.

