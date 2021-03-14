Advertisement

Snow continues through the evening hours

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moderate to heavy snow is expected to continue through the evening hours with significant accumulations piling up. Road conditions will be treacherous if not impossible. Numerous areas of “no travel advised” are expected through the night. You can find the latest updates for South Dakota here and Wyoming here. Widespread snow will become more scattered overnight with off and on snow showers expected. Most of the accumulating snow will be gone by morning.

Accumulations of 6″ or more are expected for those who are under a Winter Storm Warning and Blizzard Warning. For those in the advisory areas, you should expect less than 6″ of snow. If you are not under any sort of advisory or warning, you shouldn’t expect to see any accumulation. The Warnings and Advisories go through the early Monday morning hours.

A few snow showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday, but little to no accumulation is expected with either. Highs will be in the 30s to begin the week and end up in the 40s by the end of the week. There is the possibility some could see highs near or in the 50s by Friday and over the weekend, but that will depend on how much snow is still on the ground.

Winter Storm Warning
Dangerous March Snowstorm headed in this Weekend!

