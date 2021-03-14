Local businesses thrive during St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Crowds of people lined the streets of Deadwood for one of the Northern Hills town’s biggest events.

“It’s the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, so we have open container in the streets and people can walk around and drink the green beer and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” says bartender Mike Parks at the Bloody Nose Saloon.

It’s also a time for people to stop and shop in many of the local businesses.

“As a local retailer and a local business, it’s a huge impact for us and the other mom and pop shops here in town,” says co-owner of Madame Peacocks Bear and Bling Tom Koth.

“Events like this is what gets us through,” says the manager of Main Street Espresso Sarah Kitzmiller. “A lot of us small business owners really need stuff like this to happen and it’s great business, we love when it happens, and it’s totally worth it.”

And so far, they say business has been good.

“Its been pretty busy, its been good, and yesterday was great too,” says Parks. “I worked last night and it was a lot better than last year and it’s great to see all the people out.”

“I’m very excited after not having it last year I was hoping that it was going to turn out like it was and it’s better than what I expected it to be,” says Kitzmiller.

Koth says he has been participating in these celebrations for the last nine years and every year has seen it grow.

“It seems like it increases just about every single year. The word gets out that Deadwoods having a good time for St. Paddy’s Day and they tell their friends and the numbers as I have seen have increased every year,” says Koth.

The businesses say that this event is a great kickoff to an even better summer.

