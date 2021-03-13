Advertisement

Renovation process begins in the Pennington County Jail due to minor infrastructure problems

The county is looking into renovating the infrastructure.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Jail is in the beginning stages of a remodeling process.

The Sheriff’s Office hired an architecture firm to assess the infrastructure in tower one, which houses close to 300 inmate beds and the booking area.

The jail opened in 1989, which makes it more than thirty years old. The facility is now facing minor plumbing, electrical, and heating and cooling problems.

This will not be an expansion project, but more of a renovation. Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says they need to take a systematic approach to this project.

”We have a jail that runs pretty close to capacity all the time so we need a very systematic approach to be able to go in and replace infrastructure without shutting large portions of the building down because we still need that jail bed space,” says Mueller.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving an infrastructure report in late spring and will then put forward options on fixing the infrastructure.

