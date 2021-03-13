Friday Night Frenzy, March 12, part one
BHSU vs Mines volleyball, Rush vs Kansas City, Girls state basketball semifinals
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team knocked off its rivals from SD Mines 3-0 Friday night. The Rush earned a 3-1 victory over Kansas City. The STM girls basketball team came up just short in the semifinals while the Stevens girls are headed to the championship game.
