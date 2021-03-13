Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, March 12, part one

BHSU vs Mines volleyball, Rush vs Kansas City, Girls state basketball semifinals
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team knocked off its rivals from SD Mines 3-0 Friday night. The Rush earned a 3-1 victory over Kansas City. The STM girls basketball team came up just short in the semifinals while the Stevens girls are headed to the championship game.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
UPDATE: Names of people involved in fatal garbage truck accident identified
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to...
Camp Mni Luzahan looks for additional support from Rapid City resources
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem’s medical marijuana plan scuttled by Senate

Latest News

3-12 frenzy part one, bhsu volleyball
Friday Night Frenzy, March 12, part one
3-12 mines women package
Friday Night Frenzy, March 12, part two
3-12 mines women package
Friday Night Frenzy, March 12, part two
3-11 stm girls
STM and Stevens girls earn state tourney victories