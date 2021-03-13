Final steel beam added to new Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction of the Summit Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is one step closer to completion as the final steel beam is set in place.

A “topping out” ceremony was held Saturday outside the future arena to commemorate the placement of the beam. It was signed by the construction workers, as well as Mayor Steve Allender who was in attendance and thanked the workers and designers for their hard work.

Craig Baltzer, the Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said that everyone involved poured their hearts into the project, including the Mayor.

”It literally takes a city, a village to build something like this, and the amount of work that went into it was incredible,” Baltzer said. “It took everybody, but there were some key people and Mayor Allender was one of them.”

Baltzer said that the achievement is not only the construction of the building but the long-term economic impacts that a modern event arena will have on the growing community.

He said that the former Barnett area constructed in the 1970′s wasn’t able to attract the kind of events that other cities in the region were able to hold.

”Productions and shows got bigger, basketball tournaments got bigger, and the arena was designed in 1977 for a different level of entertainment and modern events weren’t able to fit into it anymore.”

Baltzer said that focus now shifts to interior work.

The project is slated to be completed in the fall.

