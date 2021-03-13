Advertisement

Chubby Chipmunk encores at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) -When you think of the Grammy’s you probably don’t think of South Dakota. but one northern hills business will be right there.

Chubby Chipmunk: Hand Dipped Chocolates will make a repeat performance. the truffle box, presented to each nominee, contains fan favorites like chipmunk treasure, key lime, and dark espresso. owner mary “chip” Tautkus has high hopes that some of her predicted winners will enjoy her chipmunk delights.

Tautkus said “i have some favorites that i’d like to see win some awards... so i’m hoping that some of my favorites will go yay”

This isn’t chip’s first invited award show. She’s  been at the Grammy Awards once before as well as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Oscars.

