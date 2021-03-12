Winter Storm Headed to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Watches have been posted for some of the counties in our viewing area. We are still monitoring the potent upper-level low that is spinning across the southwestern U.S. It is this storm that will be the catalyst for this weekend’s major winter storm that is rolling across the Rockies.

Right now the storm is slated to move across the central Rockies and eventually work its way across parts of Wyoming and South Dakota.

As the upper-level low moves east, an area of low pressure is expected to develop across the southern High Plains on Friday.

Light snow is forecast to develop here late Friday and pick up in intensity over the weekend. Right now it looks like most of the winter weather impacts will happen later in the day on Saturday and through most of the day on Sunday.

Another factor to keep in mind is the widespread wind. Some areas to the south could face blowing snow. Travel impacts are likely as the strong winds and snow that could fall at the rate of one to two inches per hour could produce near blizzard conditions.

At this point it looks like our southern counties could see the most snow with some counties like Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota Counties getting about a foot to 15″.

There could be changes as the storm get closer. We will keep you posted.

