Ravnsborg pleads not guilty in first hearing

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges connected with hitting and killing a Highmore man last September.

Ravnsborg didn’t appear in the Hughes County courtroom at 3 p.m. MST Friday. Tim Rensch appeared on Ravnsborg’s behalf, which is common practice for Class II misdemeanors. The first court hearing only lasted a few minutes.

A status hearing will take place in 60 days and there’s no date is set yet.

Impeachment procedures won’t happen until the trial for Ravnsborg’s three misdemeanors is over.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with hitting and killing Joesph Boever with his car last September.

