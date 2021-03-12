Advertisement

Mild Close to the Week, but Wet Snow Possible by Sunday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild weather continues today with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s this afternoon.

Saturday, we’ll see increasing cloudiness. A few rain and snow showers are possible south of I-90 by late afternoon, with precipitation increasing from south to north Saturday night.

Sunday will be a windy and cold day with heavy, wet snow possible, especially in the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Hills, SW South Dakota, and the plains immediately east of the Hills, including Rapid City. 6″+ snow could fall in this area. There are still some questions about how much snow might accumulate in Rapid City and the plains due to temperatures. The further east you live, the less snow accumulation you will see.

Unsettled weather will continue early next week with slightly below normal temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to...
Camp Mni Luzahan looks for additional support from Rapid City resources
UPDATE: Names of people involved in fatal garbage truck accident identified
Biker dead after being thrown from motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem’s medical marijuana plan scuttled by Senate

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Winter Weather
Winter Storm Headed to the Black Hills
blab
blab
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Sunshine Today with Near Normal Temperatures