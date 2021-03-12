Advertisement

2021 could bring the return of Summer Nights

Summer Nights is fully booked for their bands and they feel this is one of the best lineups they have had since the popular downtown event started in 2008.
Summer Nights
Summer Nights(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After being cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic--- organizers plan on having a full schedule this year for Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.

Summer Nights is set to run from June 3 - September 2

Summer Nights president Judd Nielsen says they are a little nervous about what crowds could be like for this year but are hopeful the three city blocks and outdoors will bring people out.

Summer Nights is fully booked for their bands and they feel this is one of the best lineups they have had since the popular downtown event started in 2008.

While scheduling bands who didn’t have much work last year the excitement was mutual for Summer Nights.

“Just getting back and talking to them and the excitement and everyone we deal with in that industry is excited to see things come back to normal and recoup some of those funds they didn’t get in 2020,” Judd Neilsen, President Summer Nights, says

schedule of concerts or volunteer during summer nights

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker dead after being thrown from motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to...
Camp Mni Luzahan looks for additional support from Rapid City resources
A civilian contractor uses a concrete saw to start the construction of a B-21 Raider...
Temporary B-21 hangar tests underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday

Latest News

Sports betting
Deadwood sports gambling this September, bet on it
Concerns are being raised by businesses in the state that signing H.B. 1217 could have harmful...
Transgender sports bill could be harmful to South Dakota economy
The Fitzgerald stadium will be undergoing complete construction and renovations this year
Fitzgerald Stadium on track for completion on June 1
Cooking with Eric - Sausage and Red Beans and Rice
Cooking with Eric - Sausage and Red Beans and Rice