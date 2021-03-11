Advertisement

U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota

The coronavirus
The coronavirus(Terri Russell)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials say the first cases of a variant coronavirus strain have been confirmed in the state.

The Department of Health confirmed Thursday that the B.1.1.7 variant - commonly called the “U.K. variant” - has been detected in South Dakota.

Officials say the findings were verified by an out-of-state commercial laboratory. Thus far, there have been two identified cases of the variant, and neither patient was hospitalized, and both have since recovered.

“This variant is something our Department and partners have been closely monitoring,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “I continue to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, get tested if they produce COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as your turn becomes available.”

The CDC has identified several different strains of the coronavirus, though the U.K. variant currently is the most widespread. Malsam-Rysdon said current COVID-19 vaccines have proven safe and effective against this variant.

South Dakotans can get more information on local opportunities to be vaccinated by clicking HERE. Additionally, state residents can request their FREE at-home COVID-19 test kits HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker dead after being thrown from motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
A civilian contractor uses a concrete saw to start the construction of a B-21 Raider...
Temporary B-21 hangar tests underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to...
Camp Mni Luzahan looks for additional support from Rapid City resources
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday

Latest News

Esports are a ‘gig’ deal at School of Mines
Esports are a ‘gig’ deal at School of Mines
Daylight Saving Time
South Dakota Fire Marshal urges residents to check fire alarms
Unemployment claims down in new South Dakota jobs report
South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patrol, will conduct simultaneous training exercises Saturday...
SD Wing of Civil Air Patrol operational training scheduled in Custer