Sunshine Today with Near Normal Temperatures

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After yesterday’s bout of wintry weather, today will be pleasant. Cool temperatures this morning will be followed by near normal highs in the 40s this afternoon.

On Friday, clouds will increase from the south as a major storm rolls into the Rockies. Isolated rain or snow showers could develop late in the day over southwest South Dakota. Otherwise, temperatures will be mild with highs in the 40s, with 50s in northwest South Dakota.

The exact track and impacts from this storm on our area remain uncertain. Models have been waffling back and forth, between huge snows for us or nothing at all. I can say with confidence that the further south you live, say near the Nebraska border, the much greater chance you have of seeing very heavy snow this weekend. Parts of northwest South Dakota may see no precipitation at all.

Bottom line: check back with us frequently. As we get more information, we’ll be able to fine-tune the forecast.

