Sunny Thursday then More Snow in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at a low pressure system that is spinning over California and moving into the Four Corners region later this week. It is slated to perhaps drop about a foot-and-a-half of snow in the Denver area. So if you have any travel plans that will take you to the Mile High City, please check with your carrier and be prepared to alter those travel plans as getting around will be very difficult to nearly impossible.

At this point it doesn’t look like Rapid City will take a direct hit. However, at this time – and I want to stress that things could change - our southern counties could see a fair amount of snow. We are urging you to be prepared anywhere south of I-90 for about 5″ and maybe more for those closest to the Nebraska state line.

Average temperatures through the region for the rest of the week may feel cold, but they are really where they should be this time of the year. We are looking at a mostly to partly cloudy sky with drier conditions for the next 48 hours. A rain and snow mix resurges for the weekend with that potent system waiting in the wings.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.