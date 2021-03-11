Advertisement

Springtime snow seen in Black Hills

The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.
The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - If you were getting used to last week’s sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, Wednesday’s burst of snow across the hills may not be a welcome sight for you.

While Rapid City only saw about 2 inches, areas in the higher elevations saw up to 5 inches.

The flurries in those areas are expected to continue into the night.

Doug Skogen of Custer said that while he’s not happy about shoveling snow in the month of March, the moisture in the hills is badly needed.

”Hopefully it’s the last time, but it is what it is,” Skogen said. “Any moisture is a positive thing to help prevent fires and things along those lines.”

More snow is expected this weekend.

