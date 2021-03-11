Advertisement

Rep. Johnson hoped for "more modest" stimulus package

The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit until September.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. House of Representatives gave the final approval on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package before it reaches the oval office desk.

Only one Democrat broke party ranks and voted with the Republicans in opposing the final version of the package, which every Republican voted against. The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit until September.

Representative Dusty Johnson said that the U.S. economy is recovering well enough without the package and stressed that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

”We have three vaccines that are being put in the arms of Americans. 30% of South Dakota has already received at least one vaccination, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Johnson said. “So, I think an investment far more modest than what the President has proposed would have been the proper approach. By dumping $2 trillion more into an economy that did not need it, we do risk hyperinflation.”

Johnson said that states opening businesses up safely and loosening restrictions is causing the U.S. economy to bounce back.

