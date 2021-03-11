Advertisement

Firefighters throw epic birthday bash for toddler alive against all odds

By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) - Born with a rare condition, a California toddler with a love for fire trucks isn’t expected to make it to age 3, but thanks to firefighters from several stations, he got the birthday party of a lifetime.

Michael Reading turned 2 years old Wednesday, something his family considers a miracle. He was born with a rare condition called neonatal Marfan syndrome that affects his connective tissues, including those in his heart. He has had three open-heart surgeries. Historically, 98% of patients never see their 2nd birthday.

“We’ve almost lost Michael four times. Because of his condition, we don’t know what to expect,” said the boy’s mother, Emily Reading. “So, every day we treat like a miracle because we never know if we get another day with Michael.”

Michael Reading, 2, was born with a rare condition called neonatal Marfan syndrome that affects his connective tissues, including those in his heart.(Source: KGO via CNN)

And what a day Michael’s birthday was – fire trucks with sirens paraded in front of his house, and helicopters buzzed overhead. The firefighters came from Alameda County, Vallejo, Castro Valley and elsewhere.

Most, like Fire Capt. Heather Marques of Alameda County, already know the toddler well.

“We needed Michael as much as Michael needed us,” Marques said. “He took his first steps on the bumper of my truck. He can name every component on a fire engine better than some of the rest of us.”

When the Readings lived in Castro Valley, Michael asked to see the fire station almost every day. Those firefighters opened their hearts to him.

“They just embraced Michael and wanted to give him every opportunity they knew he would not otherwise have,” Reading said.

Though Michael may not make it to his 3rd birthday, everyone around him is doing their best to fill his every moment with joy and to savor that time, knowing it will be all too brief.

“He’ll have this day forever. It’s a gift,” Reading said.

“These are the things that always stay with us. We consider these career highlights,” Marques said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

