Eric’s Wine Minute - Palm Bay International Wines and Spirits

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dominic Giuliani, regional manager for Palm Bay International joined Eric Gardner to talk wine and spirits. Palm Bay International distributes more than 100 wines from all over the world, most very affordable and very popular with the younger Millennials who make up a large portion of the wine consumer market today.

Learn more about Palm Bay on this edition of Eric’s Wine Minute.

